iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

MCHI opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.