iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

