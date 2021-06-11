iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,408,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,526,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,762,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.72. 388,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,811,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

