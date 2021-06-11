iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Declares $0.71 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.709 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of SCZ stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $77.32.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
