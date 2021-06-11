iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:EMXC)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.