iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of RING opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.