iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $99.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $100.27.

