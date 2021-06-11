iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 477.4% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

