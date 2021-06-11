iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.42

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:QAT opened at $18.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41.

