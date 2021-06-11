iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.693 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.
TUR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.09.
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
