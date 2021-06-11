iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Announces $0.51 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ UAE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

