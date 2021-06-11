iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 337.5% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,651 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63.

