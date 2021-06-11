iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,935,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.86% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $490,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,345. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.99.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

