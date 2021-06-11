iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Cypress Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after buying an additional 270,865 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,100,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,185,000 after buying an additional 243,851 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,553,000 after buying an additional 661,089 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,237,000 after buying an additional 174,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 52,651 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.42. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,984. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

