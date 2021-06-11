iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,870,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,040,000 after buying an additional 270,508 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.03. 154,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $425.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

