iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $190,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.75. 104,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

