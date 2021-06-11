iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $423.71. 253,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $425.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

