iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $989,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $425.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

