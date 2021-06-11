iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,604,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

