iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,954,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.76% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,317,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

