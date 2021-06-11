iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 369,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. 125,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,240. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

