iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.81. 64,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,397. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

