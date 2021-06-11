iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

SUSL stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62.

