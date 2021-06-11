iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 166.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 0.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $268.32. 422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,847. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $270.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.