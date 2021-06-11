iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH opened at $270.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.10. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $204.20 and a 52-week high of $270.92.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.