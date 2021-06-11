iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.12. 14,138 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000.

