iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ISGN remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. iSign Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38.

iSign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

