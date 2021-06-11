Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. Isoray shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,051,843 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

The firm has a market cap of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Isoray by 141.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,911,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Isoray by 163.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Isoray by 179.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 899,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Isoray by 204.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 38.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 236,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

