ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITMPF. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.