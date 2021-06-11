ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in May

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITVPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. 30,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,907. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

