Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IVDA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,320. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
