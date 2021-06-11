Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IVDA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,320. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

