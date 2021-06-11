IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $86.01

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.01 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.09). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12), with a volume of 81,637 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of IXICO in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.25 million and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.01.

In other IXICO news, insider Mark Warne acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

