Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0054. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:JSE opened at GBX 68.89 ($0.90) on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £319.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.27.
In other news, insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £284,000 ($371,047.82).
About Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.
