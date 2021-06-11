Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0054. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JSE opened at GBX 68.89 ($0.90) on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £319.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £284,000 ($371,047.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

