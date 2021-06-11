James J. Buquet III Sells 7,464 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BFST traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

