Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $647,544.42 and approximately $245,302.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

