Jarvis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $282,406.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00777435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

