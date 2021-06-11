Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $85,527,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,642,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 933,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,965. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

