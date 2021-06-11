Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for REV Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

REV Group stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77. REV Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

