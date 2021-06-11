Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $277.86 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

