Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

