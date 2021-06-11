Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Venator Materials PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Venator Materials in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

VNTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.91. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.