Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 9,025 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlanticus alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00.

NASDAQ ATLC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.05. 27,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.