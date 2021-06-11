Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 13th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

JRONY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.08. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.35. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $1.5013 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

