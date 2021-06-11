JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.60). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,857,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,825. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock worth $507,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

