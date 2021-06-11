JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.