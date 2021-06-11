Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.25

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 72541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.