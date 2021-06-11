Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jiya Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Jiya Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,690,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

