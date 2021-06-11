John A. Jr. Addison Sells 1,525 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PRI traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 104,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,186. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.45.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
