John A. Jr. Addison Sells 1,525 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRI traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 104,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,186. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

