John G. Houston Sells 700 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arvinas stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 606,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,518. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.