John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.75% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $35.17 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91.

